Coast To Coast AM - February 4, 2018 Transhumanism & Biohacking, Stem Cell Therapy
Researcher, explorer and filmmaker, Timothy Alberino, works with Steve Quayle and travels the earth in search of evidence relating to the true narrative of forbidden history. In the first half, he discussed his most recent work on transhumanism, biohacking and artificial intelligence. Naturopathic doctor and certified nutrition counselor, Joseph Christiano, has spent more than 50 years both personally and professionally in natural health. In third hour, he talked about the latest developments in stem cell therapy. Coast To Coast AM - February 4, 2018 Transhumanism & Biohacking, Stem Cell Therapy
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment