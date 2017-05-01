HOLLYWOOD: Systemic Pedophilia EXPOSED

Tarantino gave us the best view of how the Hollywood elite views sex with children, in 2003. Finally, people are listening. And thankfully, there's a President in the White House who cares. LUKE 8:17 For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment