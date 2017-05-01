Gerald Celente – I am Betting On a Weaker Dollar in 2018
Top trends forecaster Gerald Celente likes gold but predicts nothing is
going to happen until “it hits $1,450 per ounce and stabilizes around
that price.” Celente also predicts, “The United States wants a weaker
dollar so we can increase our exports. . . I am betting on a weaker
dollar.”
