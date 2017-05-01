Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Gerald Celente – I am Betting On a Weaker Dollar in 2018






 Top trends forecaster Gerald Celente likes gold but predicts nothing is going to happen until “it hits $1,450 per ounce and stabilizes around that price.” Celente also predicts, “The United States wants a weaker dollar so we can increase our exports. . . I am betting on a weaker dollar.”





