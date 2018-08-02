Edgar Cayce the World's Most Mysterious Man DOCUMENTARY
While in a trance state, Edgar Cayce's ability to peer into the past and future with uncanny psychic accuracy was demonstrated repeatedly. Cayce gave psychic "readings" to thousands of seekers while in an unconscious state, diagnosing illnesses and revealing lives lived in the past and prophecies yet to come as well as ancient history, including the geological evolution of the planet and details of tribes and civilizations that predate recorded history. Cayce emphasized the importance of diet and exercise, attitudes and emotions, and holistic treatments for various illnesses in personal readings that he gave to individuals. Sixty-six years after his death, the information contained in the Cayce health readings is still being applied today and modern medicine is beginning to acknowledge the health benefits of many of Cayce’s natural remedies. As a result, he has been called "the father of holistic medicine" and has been recognized for describing the workings of the human body and foreseeing the direction of health care well ahead of his time.
