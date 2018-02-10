Distraction Of All Distractions Might Be On It's Way:V & CJ
Witnesses said that they claimed it was an exercise don't worry we'll be shooting blanks walking through the building but witness said men in military uniforms said it's just an exercise then they quickly through blankets over the bodies and where the blood was so we wouldn't see it and rushed us out of the building. This was a false flag event with multiple Shooters they told the kids it was just an exercise so that the kids wouldn't run out of the building very fast or get scared so that they could increase the body count. These are evil people and they need to be killed in order to stop them you don't stop these people by telling them that they're evil
Posted by Bob Chapman
