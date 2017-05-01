Critical Facts Regarding the #FloridaSchoolShooting the #DeepState Media Are Distorting and Hiding
Parkland, FL — One of the deadliest school shootings in American history took place this week in Parkland, Florida and the suspected gunman has since confessed to this most heinous act. As details unfold, however, the mainstream media is failing to ask the hard questions which need to be answered, Matt Agorist writes in the Free Thought Project. While the media frantically attempts to use Nikolas Cruz to push their political agenda, bombshell revelations are being ignored, perhaps deliberately. While corporate media continues to use this incident to ram divide down society’s throat and push for gun confiscation, those of us in the alternative media world are asking questions that matter. The Free Thought Project has compiled a list of five major details about the shooting that took place Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that the media is conveniently choosing to ignore.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment