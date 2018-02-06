Coast To Coast AM - February 6, 2018 Edgar Cayce Secrets & Rising Seas
Author and filmmaker Sidney Kirkpatrick discussed his research of the American prophet Edgar Cayce using his exclusive access to Cayce's personal papers and trance readings, as well as the recently disclosed identities of his clients. First-hour guest Jeff Goodell, a contributing editor at Rolling Stone and author of five books, spoke about the alarming rate of sea level rise Coast To Coast AM - February 6, 2018 Edgar Cayce Secrets & Rising Seas
