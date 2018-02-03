Coast To Coast AM - February 3, 2018 The Tentacles of Control
Those in positions of power are able to manipulate society for their benefit and believe they are entitled to impose their worldview of reality on humankind, according to author Charlie Robinson. He joined Richard Syrett to discuss the eight tentacles of control that are wrapped around humanity, and how uncovering the truth about the Deep State can set everyone free. First-hour guest, Buddy Holly expert Gary W. Moore. Coast To Coast AM - February 3, 2018 The Tentacles of Control
