Chaos Is Their Tool, False Flags Is Their Weapon
The memo was released and the propaganda is being pushed to show its a conspiracy, that Trump is trying to cover up the Russian collusion, this is all a distraction. Trump speaks to Moon Jae in prior to the winter Olympics. Henry Kissinger says that a strike on NK is very high. This is part of the cabal's (deep state) plan to make everyone believe that war is coming. The rebels in Syria shot down a Russian plane, the man-pad was supplied to the Kurd's and then transferred to the paid mercenaries, This was a message to Russia that their planes can be shot down and its part of the agenda to push a war.
Posted by Bob Chapman
