BROOKS AGNEW : THE RISE OF THE CLINTON CRIME SYNDICATE

BROOKS AGNEW is my guest. We discuss his new book : CHARM OF FAVOR : THE TRUE STORY OF THE RISE OF THE CLINTON CRIME SYNDICATE. This is a groundbreaking show! Telling of the real history behind what's happening NOW and with a strong warning about the future of the U.S. MUST SEE!
FROM HIS BIO: BROOKS AGNEW'S professional career includes more than 25 years in the manufacturing industry as a platform launch engineer and quality engineer. He was a consultant to Tier I and Tier II suppliers to Toyota, GM, Chrysler, and Nissan. In addition, he holds numerous patents in the design and manufacturing of electric vehicles, polymer chemistry, and financial instruments for securitization. He is a Six Sigma Master Black Belt with more than $500 million in completed projects and continues to consult with many of the world’s largest corporations. Go here for more about Brooks Agnew: https://brooksagnew.wordpress.com/about/ KERRY CASSIDY PROJECT CAMELOT http://projectcamelot.tv
