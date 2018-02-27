Benjamin Fulford (Feb 27, 2018) - Benjamin Fulford
For the first time since Friday, October 13th, 1307, the Knights Templar have been invited back into the inner sanctum of monotheism, according to Templar and P2 Freemason lodge sources. So, a 711-year-old injustice, one that gave rise to the superstition of Friday the 13th being unlucky, is finally being addressed. This is just another sign that we are experiencing events that can only be described as biblical. Remember that in February of 2016, the Roman and Russian churches ended their thousand-year schism. Will the Muslim, Jewish, and Christian schisms be next to end? Maybe we will find out soon. Anyway, now the Templars will be merging with the Knights of Malta, and this will “provide access for the Templars to the Vatican itself,” according to Andrew Heim, of the Sovereign Military Order of the Temple of Jerusalem, aka the Templars. Furthermore, the Templars will be given “access to the inner sanctum of the Abrahamic religions, seen with the access afforded to the Vatican and to the Holy Land. In addition, this inner sanctum will include access to the controversial Prieure de Sion made popular by Dan Brown’s novel The Da Vinci Code…” says Heim.
