Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 2/20/18: News, Current Issues & Analysis, Milo, Laura Loomer
Date: Tuesday February 20, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, Feb. 20th - Establishment Attacks 2nd Amendment - An anti-Trump billboard pops up in Louisville encouraging violence against the NRA, as the mainstream media pushes their anti-gun narrative into high gear. And a writer for a popular far-left website pens an article calling for black people to start barking at white people who "speak out of turn." Meanwhile, President Trump slams former President Obama on Twitter for taking no action to prevent Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
Posted by Bob Chapman
