Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Sunday 2/25/18: Infowars, Free Speech Under Attack
Date: Sunday February 25, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, Feb. 25th - Infowars, Free Speech Under Attack - In an unprecedented move, CNN has demanded YouTube remove our content for simply asking questions and reporting what witnesses have said about the Parkland shooting. Democrats are still determined to curtail the Second Amendment rather than arm responsible teachers and tighten FBI background checks. Investigator Doug Hagmann joins today’s show to talk about the newly released Dem rebuttal memo and what it means for the overall FBI investigation. We’ll also discuss what Google's censorship campaign means for free speech and how you can stop it, so tune in!
