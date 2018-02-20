Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Friday 2/9/18: Matt Bracken, Jerome Corsi, Joel Gilbert, David Horowitz
Date: Friday February 09, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, Feb. 9th: Rand vs. The Swamp! - Pro-American Rand Paul was declared persona non grata by the establishment in DC for calling out politicians carelessly spending tax dollars. Nearby, Trump foiled the government shutdown with his signature on the budget deal. Joining the conversation is former Navy SEAL and political insider Matt Bracken to discuss the FBI texts and more. Start your weekend right by staying in the know with today’s show!
Posted by Bob Chapman
