A Glitch in the Matrix
A Glitch in the Matrix: Dr JB Peterson, the Intellectual Dark Web & the Mainstream Media: Documentary by Journalist David Fuller. David Fuller, who worked at the UK's Channel 4 news for a decade as a producer/director, also recently released Truth in the Time of Chaos (http://bit.ly/2Hm5tfz), a documentary about my work. In A Glitch in the Matrix, he analyzes and assesses my recent viral interview with Cathy Newman, unpacking the deeper political, psychological and archetypal levels of the clash. Background information can be found in this Medium article: http://bit.ly/2C5HBNJ
