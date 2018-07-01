The TRUMP TRAP No One Knows About

Machiavelli was evil of the devil. President Trump is using Godly wisdom and protection to chart the poisonous and dangerous waters of the american political waters. He is chosen of God and is doing God's work. Hence the devil and his minions have and still continue everything that they can to bring Trump down but to no avail. No weapon formed against him will prosper says the Lord of Hosts.
