The Fate and Future of Bitcoin: The Bankster’s Battle for Control

Jeff is interviewed by Vin Armani, topics include: the changing crypto space, globalist influence of Bitcoin, high Bitcoin fees, Bitcoin Cash, paid shilling and 'sock puppetry' to influence Bitcoin, suspicion over efforts trying to move bitcoin away from currency and towards 'digital gold', maybe Bitcoin core is the fork, people moving to Bitcoin Cash, what makes Anarchapulco so good and so different, massive growth in the liberty movement, Anarchapulco 2018, Ron Paul to speak this year!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment