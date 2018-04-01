The Economy Is Deteriorating And It's Spreading Quickly
Macy's and other retailers are beginning to make announcements about
store closures. Thousands of people will lose their jobs. The auto
manufactures have been hit hard, sales are down in 2017. Brick and
mortar has now hit the movie theater industry. The economic
deterioration is spreading. China pushes forward with the petro-yuan to
challenge the petro-dollar.
