Rothschild assets George Soros, Peter Munk, Peter Sutherland, the Bushes, the Podestas at Gitmo
I don't know if this is true but Benjamin Fulford just published his latest article today (January 1st 2018) and says this is what his pentagon sources are telling him. Of course I am skeptical but think it is worth a read or watch just in case it is true and there has been A LOT of aircraft traffic going to & from Guantanamo Bay over the past week! Q-ANON had mentioned the Military Intelligences plan was to have Military Tribunals against this Satanic Cabal so they couldn't escape through the normal legal process as they thought through every possible maneuver the Satanic Cabal would try.
Happy New Year: Hundreds of top Khazarian mobsters, including the Bush family, renditioned to Gitmo By Benjamin Fulford White Dragon Society In a historic moment of poetic justice, most of the U.S.-based top perpetrators of the fake “war on terror” have now themselves been renditioned to the U.S. Navy camp in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Pentagon sources say. “The Rothschild assets George Soros, Peter Munk, Peter Sutherland, the Bushes, the Podestas, and many others may have been airlifted to Gitmo for military tribunals, as the Department of Defense spends $500M to upgrade the prison and send more military police and Marines,” the sources say. In one of many signs of just how historic the new American revolution is, “30 congressmen will not be returning in the new year,” the Pentagon sources say. CIA sources also confirm that former U.S. President Bill Clinton, hoping for a plea bargain, is spilling the beans on people like former CIA head John Brennan, top U.S. Mossad agent Rahm Emmanuel, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and many others.
