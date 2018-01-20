Steven Seagal Exposes Hollywood Lies & Milo Yiannopoulos Destroys The Left
The President declares America is open for business and that, “America first does not mean America alone.” The MSM could only boo while broadcasting Trump's optimistic message. Steven Seagal joins Alex Jones with his lawyer to push back against false sexual assault allegations precipitated by Megyn Kelly. Also, international provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos joins the Infowars studio to provide is own analysis of today’s hottest stories. What's more, Davos insider and political commentator Ted Malloch breaks down Trump's victory in Switzerland.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment