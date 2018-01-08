Russia Warns Trump To Be Taken Out Within Weeks, If Not Days
A new Ministry of Defense (MoD) report circulating in the Kremlin today says that the recent attacks on Russian military bases in Syria characterized by The Washington Post as a “new mystery” are no such thing at all—but are, instead, highly sophisticated and advanced training missions whose goal is to launch a 9/11-type of attack in order to assassinate President Donald Trump—and is expected to occur within the coming weeks—if not days—as one of the most feared American leakers of “Deep State” secrets in modern times, known as QAnon, has just fearfully posted on the dark web a warning stating: “we are approaching game time and it's one for the books”
Posted by Bob Chapman
