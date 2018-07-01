#QAnon8chan Presages #HillaryForPrison Reality While #DeepState #MSM Focus on Book of Admitted Lies
Whilst #MSM presstitutes wax onanistic over a book no one of import will buy, read or care about, the critical message that's been forgotten is that QAnon has waxed vatic over serious stories that will be the ruination of HRC, Bubba and the Deep State shill stable.
