QAnon and #RTFM Presage the #Revolution | #The StormIsHere | The #GreatAwakening Has Commenced

In my 30 years of professional commentary and analysis, I've never seen anything like this. “You never change things by fighting the existing reality. "To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete,” spake R. Buckminster Fuller. You are a part of a cataclysmic change. A maelstrom of innovation that's nonpareil. Trust me. You ain't seen nothin' yet.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
