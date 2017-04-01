Is Trump Q Anon? & Masses Need to Know About Pedogate - Liz Crokin
Investigative Journalist Liz Crokin rejoins the program to discuss who Q
Anon is what he has been discussing. She also discusses her believes on
what the Q Anon strategy is and why the strange operative is in place.
We also continue to discuss the disturbing developments in Pedogate and
why it is so critical that the masses eventually understand the epidemic
that plagues our communities.
