Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

BILLIONAIRE soros Bets $100,000,000 On Blockchain

 George Soros invests a mind-blowing sum in Overstock and their blockchain venture. China looks to scale back cryptocurrency mining operations within their borders. Chase shuts down a personal bank account for associating with CoinBase. Bitcoin is now one of the most widely circulated currencies in the world.

















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)