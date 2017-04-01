BILLIONAIRE soros Bets $100,000,000 On Blockchain

George Soros invests a mind-blowing sum in Overstock and their blockchain venture. China looks to scale back cryptocurrency mining operations within their borders. Chase shuts down a personal bank account for associating with CoinBase. Bitcoin is now one of the most widely circulated currencies in the world.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment