If The Credit Markets Freeze, The Economic Decline Will Be Spectacular:Wolf Richter
The stock market is as real as tinkerbel
The economy is getting worse and worse everyday , It needs to crash and reset. People need a major wake up call, and 90% drop would open their eyes, 2008 was not big enough. Get out of the market, get out of the banks and watch the show.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment