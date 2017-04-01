Globalist Agenda 21 Agents Take Away Property Rights - Anthony J Hilder
County Officials act as Agenda 21 Agents to take away property rights from family in California. Compliance officer comes on property to inspect and make the property owner obey Globalist imposed dictates. Do they own the property or not...no they are just the caretakers according to Agenda 21. With an ominous ring University Of San Francisco advertises "Change The World From Here"
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Anthony J Hilder
