Fluoride: Unprecedented Lawsuit Set to End Water Fluoridation in the US
I believe fluoridation exists because it is a waste byproduct in industry and gets sold as a water purification process in order to dispose of it. Industry, instead of paying to dispose of it, makes money getting rid of it. What a con! Through the use of deception campaigns and snake oil mouthpieces (like some in the dental industry and practice) this exists for the sake of greed. Another example of this con practice are popular brands of toothpaste and deodorant that are manufactured with aluminum waste byproducts as their ingredients.
Posted by Bob Chapman
