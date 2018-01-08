Coast To Coast AM - January 8, 2018 Giants, Chemtrails, & Transhumanism, UFOs with Steve Quayle
In the first half, author and researcher Steve Quayle discussed his latest work on giants, concerns over transhumanism, and how geoengineering and weather modification have played a role in the current extreme weather conditions. Gary Bates is an Australian who now heads up the U.S. office of Creation Ministries International, and is one of the few evangelical Christians who researchers UFO phenomena. In the latter half, he discussed his new film, Alien Intrusion, which takes a look at UFO sightings and alien abduction. Coast To Coast AM - January 8, 2018 Giants, Chemtrails, Transhumanism & UFOs with Steve Quayle
