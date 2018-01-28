Coast To Coast AM - January 28, 2018 Pentagon UFO Study & Fallen Angels with George Knapp
George Knapp was joined by two renowned physicists who worked on the Pentagon's secret UFO study. First hour guest, Dr. Eric Davis described his role in the Pentagon program. Second hour guest, Dr. Hal Puthoff, revealed what prompted the DOD to initiate a seven-year UFO study. In the second half, authors and paranormal researchers Marie D. Jones and Larry Flaxman shared their fascinating look at fallen angels. Coast To Coast AM - January 28, 2018 Pentagon UFO Study & Fallen Angels with George Knapp
Posted by Bob Chapman
