Coast To Coast AM - January 27, 2018 ETs in the Light Spectrum
William Lawrence is a photographer that has created a device to view a prism used to analyze visible light. In this light he has found what he believes are extraterrestrials. Lawrence joined Connie Willis to discuss why he feels he has detected the world's first extraterrestrial messages in the visible light spectrum of our sun. First hour guest Jared Rice Sr., founder of the world’s first cryptocurrency bank, talked about how he founded of many tech and marketing companies along with his company covering over 700 cryptocurrencies. Coast To Coast AM - January 27, 2018 ETs in the Light Spectrum
Posted by Bob Chapman
