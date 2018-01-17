Coast To Coast AM - January 17, 2018 2018 & Prophecy, 200th Anniversary of Frankenstein
In the first half, author John Hogue returned with prophecy updates, and shared what he sees in store for 2018. In the latter half, scholar and expert on Sherlock Holmes and Dracula, Leslie S. Klinger celebrated 2018 as the 200th anniversary of the publication of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, and its undeniable status as one of the most influential works of fiction, cutting across the realms of science-fiction, film history, and popular culture. Coast To Coast AM - January 17, 2018 2018 & Prophecy, 200th Anniversary of Frankenstein
Posted by Bob Chapman
