China Dumps Treasuries As The Central Bank Begins The Campaign To Collapse The Economy
Housing starts crash in December and November was revised lower. The party is over the Philly Fed declines. Trumps says it would be best to cancel NAFTA. The dollar is free fall. Chinese Treasury holding decline and it could accelerate if a trade war is pushed on them. The central banks are preparing to take down the economy, they just wanted Trump to have enough time in the White House to take full responsibility of the economy. It has begun the corporate media and central bank is making their move.
Posted by Bob Chapman
