Catherine Austin Fitts Interview

My talk with Catherine Austin Fitts former assistant secretary of housing under George Bush Senior. Catherine talks about her own breakaway from the psychopathic, corrupted Government money system, and her wonderful work now at www.solari.com where she is helping people to understand our system, and move towards a more symbiotic one, based on empathy, morals, truth and co operation.
