Breaking News - N. Korea Threatens the US: 'A Nuclear Button Is Always On My Desk'
NK's advances are astounding. Look at missile exhaust vs U.S.? U.S. billows smoke and fire in all directions, while NK is compact and clean lines - efficient. Look at warhead. Cost U.S. a measurable portion of GDP for decades to make those advances. NK already has deliverable nukes and U.S. intel knows it. NK is now in production and will have thousands soon. Pretty impressive for barefoot, wormy farmers isolated by sanctions, so they obviously made every advance on their own without help from any other country?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
