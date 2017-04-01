BILDERBERG BLOCKCHAIN?

Would you be shocked to learn that the Bilderberg Group is moving behind the scenes to exercise control over Bitcoin and ultimately blockchain? Kent Lewiss is the founder of freedom.social and the 1776 token and he says, "The bankers don't want to destroy Bitcoin, they want to control it."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment