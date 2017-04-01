BEAUTIFUL WHITE SWAN: Putin Watches Debut of New Tu-160 Blackjack Supersonic Jet

Today, in Kazan, the first modernized Tu-160 aircraft hit the skies. This is an updated version of the strategic jet, the most powerful in the world. In the coming years, at least ten such machines will join the army. The first flight of the White Swan, as pilots call this aircraft, was observed by Vladimir Putin.
