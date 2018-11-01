AnthonyWeiner & #HumaAbedin: Love Will Keep Us Together Along With the Spousal Privilege

Two evidentiary beauts come into play here: spousal/marital communications privilege and the adverse spousal testimonial privilege. Herein please find a most crude and admittedly superficial explication of one of evidence law's more fascinating aspects. The bottom line is this: Weiner makes a lousy witness but this is a fascinating consideration whenever you speak of these two slimy, slithering pervs and crooks.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment