#AnthonyWeiner & #HumaAbedin: Love Will Keep Us Together Along With the Spousal Privilege

 Two evidentiary beauts come into play here: spousal/marital communications privilege and the adverse spousal testimonial privilege. Herein please find a most crude and admittedly superficial explication of one of evidence law's more fascinating aspects. The bottom line is this: Weiner makes a lousy witness but this is a fascinating consideration whenever you speak of these two slimy, slithering pervs and crooks.

















