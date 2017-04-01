Anonymous WHAT YOU DON'T KNOW!

This government is so out if control.. It's evil.. This is demonic. We have no privacy.. This is supposed to be the land of the free... We must fight.. But how? My God in heaven..I have no plans to be chipped.. Hell will freeze over. before i do..What can we do? There must be something? Enough is Enough..
