Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 1/3/18: Trump Bannon Feuding Bombshell News
Date: Wednesday January 03, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, Jan. 3rd: Bannon: Don Jr. Russian Meeting 'treasonous'! - Former Trump campaign strategist Steve Bannon calls a Trump Tower meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort "treasonous." He also claims Mueller's investigation is focusing on money laundering. Meanwhile, Trump taunts Kim Jong Un on Twitter, asserting the US nuclear launch button is "much bigger" and "more powerful" than North Korea's. Trends Journal publisher Gerald Celente discusses the Trump tax plan. Thump graphic artist Brett Smith also reveals where he sees the Trump train going. Tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
