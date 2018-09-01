Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 1/9/18: News & Analysis, Joel Skousen, Gavin McInnes, Paul Watson
Date: Tuesday January 09, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, Jan. 9th: DACA Fight Intensifies - President Trump will be joined by Democrats and Republicans who look to come to an agreement on DACA, the border wall and other immigration-related issues. Joining today's broadcast is survival expert Joel Skousen who will break down the current worldwide political climate. Also, Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes talks Trump Vs Oprah, Sessions' war on weed and more. Don't miss today's worldwide transmission!
