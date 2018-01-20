Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Thursday 1/18/18: News, Michael Snyder, Dr. Ed Group, Mike Adams
Date: Thursday January 18, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, Jan. 18th: Trump Eclipses Obama - Jobless claims are at their lowest since 1973 as Trump removes the shackles former President Obama placed on the economy. Michael Snyder joins us in studio to talk about his Congressional run and his years of experience in the infowar. Also, Dr. Edward Group reveals the latest in health discoveries that'll help you and your family, especially during the cold season. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment