Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Thursday 1/11/18: News & Analysis, Twitter Censoring #ShadowBan
Date: Thursday January 11, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, Jan. 11th: Twitter Censoring Conservatives - Twitter engineers are caught on film admitting they deliberately censor conservative opinions and routinely shadow ban content. And an NSA surveillance bill heads to Senate, after Trump tweets he will "fix the unmasking process." On today's show, Film director Mike Norris discusses his latest film Crossroads of Hunter Wilde. Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe also joins the show to break down his organization's recent Twitter exposé, showing how engineers spy on the President's messages and block opposing views. And Sheriff Joe Arpaio talks about his popular Senate run in Arizona. You don't want to miss this global transmission!
