Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Monday 1/8/18: News & Analysis, Michael Malice, Jack Posobiec
Date: Monday January 08, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, Jan. 8th: President Oprah?? - Denizens of Hollywood couldn't contain their excitement at the prospect of an Oprah 2020 candidacy during the Golden Globes. Moreover, we get to the bottom of Wikileaks promoting and deleting a pirated copy of Wolff's hatchet piece! Joining us is author Michael Malice, with his insight on the geopolitical happenings of North Korea. Then, we have Lord Christopher Monckton connecting the dots of the elites and their global warming propaganda. The only way to start your week is right here! Tune in!
