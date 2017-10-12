World War III Is Over (If You Want It)

We may be looking at the echoes of WWI, but we are no mere shadows consigned to observe the events taking place around us. We are conscious actors with the ability to give our identities over to the next "great" war cause, or to retain our humanity and refuse to give in. And make no mistake: your choice does make a difference.
