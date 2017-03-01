Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

What you need to Know about the end game


"THEY" ARE POSIONING US IN WAYS THAT WE HAVE NOT EVEN COMPREHENDED YET!?!
TV is a double whammy!!satanic !programing and microwaves to the brain aka the temple..﻿




Stanley Kubrick was a master at this. I first discovered this when I watched 2001 for the first time in my theater with full surround. There's a particular scene where faintly in the background is the sound of a heart beating paired with the character's labored breathing. As the scene intensified I noticed my breathing also became labored to match the breathing on screen. It was then when I realized the scene had subliminally, subconsciously incepted my breathing patterns to change. Needless to say, it really creeped me out. As a film major and movie geek this interested me enough to do research and I soon learned some of the greatest filmmakers have used psychological techniques like the one I mentioned to conjure​ up specific emotions from it's audience. The rabbit hole truly goes deeper than any average person could possibly fathom






