What you need to Know about the end game
"THEY" ARE POSIONING US IN WAYS THAT WE HAVE NOT EVEN COMPREHENDED YET!?!
TV is a double whammy!!satanic !programing and microwaves to the brain aka the temple..
Stanley Kubrick was a master at this. I first discovered this when I watched 2001 for the first time in my theater with full surround. There's a particular scene where faintly in the background is the sound of a heart beating paired with the character's labored breathing. As the scene intensified I noticed my breathing also became labored to match the breathing on screen. It was then when I realized the scene had subliminally, subconsciously incepted my breathing patterns to change. Needless to say, it really creeped me out. As a film major and movie geek this interested me enough to do research and I soon learned some of the greatest filmmakers have used psychological techniques like the one I mentioned to conjure up specific emotions from it's audience. The rabbit hole truly goes deeper than any average person could possibly fathom
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment