U.S. & SOUTH KOREA CONDUCT LARGEST EVER AIR DRILL - Triggers Warnings From The North
US conducts ‘largest-ever’ joint aerial drills with South Korea
Less than a week after North Korea tested its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile yet, the United States and South Korea kicked off their largest military aerial drills. With the drumbeat of war sounding louder and louder each day, is it possible for tensions to de-escalate anytime soon? Sourabh Gupta, international relations policy specialist at the institute for China-America studies joins “News with Ed” to offer his insights.
