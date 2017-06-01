US military to declare martial law as DOJ FBI criminality exposed Benjamin Fulford December 4 2017
These plans have been put in place since Bush senior helped murder JFK. Bush junior blew up the twin towers and the bastard is "still free" Barry obumboy and Clinton's and the Bushes are branches of the same tree. Hang em all
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment