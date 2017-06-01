Trump Serves The War Gods
Democracy is a joke. It simply creates a illusion of choice.
This country is filled with too many idiots and partisan hacks to ever resist the disgusting system we have in place. I am so sick of these idiotic political games and who the next "savior" is going to be. This country is nothing but lies and deception, and the public gets less and less in touch with reality by the day.The only way anything will change in the US at this point is for the system to collapse.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment