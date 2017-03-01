There is Something More They're Not Telling Us!
Kill, Steal and Destroy: Patriotism, property, family, religion thereby creating a state of anomie where we will be susceptible to adopting a New World Order.
the New World Order agenda is accurately summed up by Destruction of: #1 Patriotism #2 Personal Property (2008 helped) #3 Traditional Family (both hard line feminists and hard line MGTOWs are useful idiots in this) #4 Religion This creates a quick litmus test for a new comer to test and agenda to see if it is cooperating with the NWO.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment