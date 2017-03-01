Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

There is Something More They're Not Telling Us!









Kill, Steal and Destroy: Patriotism, property, family, religion thereby creating a state of anomie where we will be susceptible to adopting a New World Order.﻿

the New World Order agenda is accurately summed up by Destruction of: #1 Patriotism #2 Personal Property (2008 helped) #3 Traditional Family (both hard line feminists and hard line MGTOWs are useful idiots in this) #4 Religion This creates a quick litmus test for a new comer to test and agenda to see if it is cooperating with the NWO.





The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)